Perry Township Seeking Approval Of Road Levy

(WHBC) – Perry Township officials are hoping voters approve an additional road levy on Tuesday.

Township Trustee Craig Chessler says their roads have taken a beating over the last few winters and they haven’t been able to keep up with road repairs.

“All of the costs associated with paving have gone up and our road dollars just aren’t going as far as when the levy was passed five years ago.”

He says their plan is to have enough money to redo all roads every 12 years, and says this additional 5 mill levy over five years will help them do that.

He points out that if the new 5 mill levy passes, the board of trustees would rescind the current 3 mill levy.

“Which means there would be only an additional 2 mills at the current valuation to the tax base for our road funds.”

He says the new levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $10 more a month than what they’re paying for the current road levy.

The May primary is on Tuesday.