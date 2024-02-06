Perry Woman Dead After Crash, May Have Suffered Medical Issue

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 68-year-old Perry Township woman died after a two-vehicle crash in the township Saturday morning.

Perry Township Police say Diane Shaffer was southbound on Perry Drive NW near West Tusc when she drove her SUV into the back of a stopped pickup truck.

She died at the hospital.

The truck driver was not injured.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office says they are looking at the possibility that Shaffer suffered a medical issue.