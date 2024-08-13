Petroleum Industry Group Explains Higher Gas Prices

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s always been helpful for local gasoline prices to have that Marathon refinery in our own backyard in Canton.

But we aren’t the top county for low prices in the state any more.

And the state average price is often higher than the national average.

So what happened?

Mike Chadsey with the Ohio Oil and Gas Association points to a couple of factors.

Inflation, especially in the local area and higher state taxes.

Also, Chadsey says 10-percent of what we pay for gas not from the Marathon refinery goes to transportation costs, with gas coming from West Virginia and Chicago.

He anticipates the coming switch to winter blends of gasoline to have a downward push on prices.

Chadsey does say it’s basic Economiocs 101: demand for lower gas prices will help push prices lower.

So gas up when the price is low, and just drop in a few gallons when it’s high.

Average gasoline prices are down two cents from Monday to a AAA $3.51 in Canton-Massillon.

That’s higher than a week or month ago, but lower than the $3.65 average from a year ago.