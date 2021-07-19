PFHOFV Official Says Village Buildings Start to Rise Over Next 12-18 Months
Courtesy Pro Football Hall of Fame Village
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Amidst all the infrastructure work being done on the Hall of Fame Village are plans to have numerous facilities coming out of the ground over the next 12 to 18 months.
That’s for Phase Two of the project, which includes a hotel, indoor water park and retail.
Also, a Center for Performance multi-use indoor sports facility that will fit a football field.
And, Play Action Plaza, an outdoor venue for concerts and other gatherings.
Ann Graffice in Public Affairs with the Village says they too are being impacted by the slowdown in delivery of construction materials.