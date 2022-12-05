News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Pfizer Asks FDA To Clear Updated COVID Shot For Kids Under 5

By News Desk
December 5, 2022 12:36PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) –  Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its updated COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5.

The youngest tots already are supposed to get three extra-small doses of the original vaccine as their primary series.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said Monday that if the Food and Drug Administration agrees, the updated vaccine would be used for the third shot.

The FDA already has cleared COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better target omicron as boosters for everyone 5 and older.

