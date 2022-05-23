      Weather Alert

Pfizer Says 3 COVID Shots Protect Children Under 5

News Desk
May 23, 2022 @ 2:08pm

AP Medical Writer= Pfizer says three small doses of its COVID-19 vaccine protect kids under 5.

The company released preliminary results on Monday and said it plans to give the data to U.S. regulators later this week.

It’s the latest step toward letting the littlest kids get the shots.

The 18 million tots under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Food and Drug Administration has begun evaluating data from rival Moderna.

That company hopes to offer two kid-sized shots by summer.

The FDA has set tentative dates next month for its scientific advisers to publicly debate data from Pfizer and Moderna.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Midvale Man Arrested in Perry Threat Incident
Latest Victims of Ongoing Canton Violence: Young Children
CPD: One Week After Killing, Another Shooting at Victory Square
Initial Success: Bird Scooters Flying Off Canton Street Corners
Connect With Us Listen To Us On