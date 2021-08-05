Pfizer Vaccine Available at Mall Thursday, Friday, $100 Gift Cards Being Given Out
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department, SARTA and several other partners are getting together for Pfizer coronavirus vaccinations.
They happen at the Belden Village Mall Thursday afternoon (3 to 6:30) and Friday (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.).
The Pfizer shot is being offered aboard a SARTA bus parked on the food court side of the mall.
Everyone can receive a hundred dollar gift card.
You must also sign up for the second shot.
Those 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Tom Treyco McDonalds locations are also offering free meals.