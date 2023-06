ROCHESTER, NY – MAY 21: 2023 PGA Champion Brooks Koepka holds The Wanamaker Trophy after the final round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

In a shocking development in the world of golf, the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf League are merging, thus ending their almost two year bitter court battle.

For more on this, local PGA Gold Pro Jimmy Hanlin joined the Kenny and JT show on WHBC to break it all down.

Listen to the podcast below…