News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

PGA Tour, Europe To Merge With Saudis And End LIV Golf Feud

By News Desk
June 6, 2023 1:08PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – The most disruptive year in golf is coming to an end.

The PGA Tour and European tour have agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests.

They’re creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world.

As part of the agreement, all sides are immediately dropping litigation involving LIV Golf.

Still to be determine is how players who defected to LIV can return next year and what LIV Golf will look like going forward.

The agreement combines the tours’ commercial business and rights with those of the Public Investment Fund.

That includes LIV Golf.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Drug Bust: $1M in Cash Taken, Drugs Seized, Arrest Made
3

Standoff With Suicidal Canton Man Ends Peacefully
4

Bigfoot! Loch Ness Monster! Mothman! Monster Fest is Coming to Downtown Canton!
5

Stark Woman Killed, Two Other Locals Seriously Injured in SW Ohio Crash