Pharmacy Board Explains Big Jackson CVS Fine

JACKSON TWP., Ohio News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Quite a fine for CVS by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy in the case involving the Jackson Township store at Fulton Drive and Wales Avenue NW.

$250,000.

But the board says despite issues like long lines at the drive-thru and medications on the floor of the store back in 2021, the staff at the time is not to blame.

Executive Director of the Pharmacy Board Steve Schierholt says the staff was put in an impossible situation.

Other issues at the store during the board’s August 2021 inspection: no air conditioning and non-working phones.

The store is on a minimum three years probation.