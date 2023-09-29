Picking Up the Speed: MCTV Offering 1 Gigabit Internet Service

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s one certainty when it comes to data flowing in and out of your home and business.

Faster is always better.

So MCTV has announced they are offering a one Gigabit internet service.

Excellerate Fiber to Home Network customers can get upwards of one gig of both upload and download speeds with the service.

The previous maximum speed available for Excellerate customers was 200 Megabits up and down.

The first step in getting the “Gig” is to make sure you’re in an MCTV area in Stark and Wayne Counties that offers Excellerate..