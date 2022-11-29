Pike County Wagner Trial Winding Down

George Wagner IV walks into the courtroom at the Pike County Courthouse for his arraignment on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 in Waverly, Ohio. Wagner, his parents and his brother are charged in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family. (Robert McGraw//The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool)

WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Closing arguments Monday in the George Wagner IV trial in Pike County.

Wagner is accused in the shooting deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016, though prosecutor Angela Canpea basically admits they have no direct evidence.

She says the circumstantial evidence came out in volumes during the trial.

The prosecution did take the death penalty off the table last week.