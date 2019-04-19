“Pitch Contest” For Proposed New Businesses in Canton
By Gary Rivers
|
Apr 19, 2019 @ 11:34 AM

Linda Hale, Canton Innovation District Community Manager visited the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning to talk about their new event.

The pitch contest is Wednesday, April 24th at Deli Ohio.  Ten Stark county entrepreneurs are pitching their business ideas to a live audience, and a panel of judges, for a chance to win up to $1000. The best part? All participants will walk away with at least $250!

* Registering means you will be a spectator only. To apply for the competition, visit https://innovationdistricthq.org/pitch *

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW

