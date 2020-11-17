      Weather Alert

Pittsburgh-Area Priest Named New Bishop of Youngstown

Jim Michaels
Nov 17, 2020 @ 8:19am
Father David Bonnar (Facebook)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has a new bishop.

Reverend David Bonnar from the St Aidan Parish in Wexford Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh was appointed by the papal nuncio Tuesday morning.

Father Bonnar was the chaplain for the Pittsburgh Steelers for a dozen years.

He is being introduced Tuesday morning and will say the 12:05 p.m. Mass at St Columba Cathedral.

He will be installed in January

He replaces Bishop George Murry who passed away from cancer in June.

