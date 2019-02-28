Pizza Mishap In Massillon

(WHBC) – A Little Caesars in Massillon had to close after a customer crashed their SUV into it on Thursday morning.

The accident happened at around 11:30 at the location at 812 Lincoln Way East.

The SUV didn’t sustain much damage, but a portion of the restaurant’s wall was pushed in and a window was cracked, leaving debris scattered inside the restaurant.

The driver and their passenger were not injured, nor was the staff inside the pizza shop at the time.

The restaurant closed temporarily as officials responded to check on the structural integrity of the building.