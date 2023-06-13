Plain House Fire Displaces Family

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Plain Township zoning inspector smelled something, saw smoke, and alerted the township fire department to a house fire right across the street from the township building.

That fire in the 2600 block of Easton Street NE near Middlebranch Avenue at just before Noon on Monday.

the department got there quickly and knocked down the flames.

Still, an estimated $95,000 damage was done to the house, with most of the fire damage in the attic.

The family who wasn’t home at the time will need to stay elsewhere while repairs are made.

The fire chief says the cause looks to be electrical.