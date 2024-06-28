Plain Man Accused of Child Rapes Over 13-Year Period

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Summit County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an elderly Plain Township man.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting children under the age of 13 in the city of Green over a 13-year period, ending in 2012.

71-year-old Charles Link faces five rape charges.

Here’s more from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office:

This is an ongoing investigation. Sheriff’s Detectives are currently attempting to determine if there are any additional victims.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 330-630-

6317.

Further charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.