Plain Man Arrested in Connection With Capitol Riot
John Wright (in red sweatshirt, according to U.S. Attorney's Office) (Courtesy U.S. Attorney for Northern District of Ohio)
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 54-year-old Plain Township man joins the hundred facing federal charges in connection with the Capitol riot on January 6.
John Wright faces charges that include engaging in physical violence in a restricted buildings and obstruction of Congress.
Four people interviewed by investigators say Wright was inside the building, and he is clearly seen in one image helping to push down a police barrier.
He was arrested Monday morning based on a criminal complaint filed in the matter, and made his first appearance in a federal courtroom in Akron Monday afternoon.
And here is a link to a Statement of Facts.