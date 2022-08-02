Plain Man Enters Plea in Capitol Riot Case

John Wright (in red sweatshirt, according to U.S. Attorney's Office) (Courtesy U.S. Attorney for Northern District of Ohio)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As expected, the Plain Township man charged in the Capitol riot has entered a guilty plea.

55-year-old John Wright entered a plea Tuesday in a Washington DC federal courtroom to ‘obstruction of an official proceeding’.

He’ll be sentenced in November.

Federal investigators say Wright organized a bus trip to DC, breaking through barricades and getting into the Capitol building.

Wright committed no other serious crimes while inside the building.

He did a Facebook Live, smoking a cigarette in the rotunda…

He did not help his case by later calling the incident on social media a “practice run”.

The feds say the maximum term is 20 years.