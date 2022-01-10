Plain Man Faces Possible Lengthy Term in Capitol Riot Investigation
FILE - A pro-Trump mob confronts U.S. Capitol police outside the Senate chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Plain Township man faces the possibility of more than 30 years in federal prison in connection with the Capitol riot.
But it appears based on sentences already meted out that he’ll get much less than that.
55-year-old John Douglas Wright is seen on surveillance video in the Capitol rotunda area.
Prosecutors also say he pushed down a police barricade.
Wright is also accused of threatening police officers online.
Wright tells his attorney he regrets what happened that day.
Though Noah Munyer from Akron also claims many people are still supportive of what happened that day.