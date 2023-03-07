Plain Man Gets 4+ Years for Role in Capitol Riot

John Wright (in red sweatshirt, according to U.S. Attorney's Office) (Courtesy U.S. Attorney for Northern District of Ohio)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There was no leniency for a Stark County man convicted of federal ‘obstruction of an official proceeding’ charges for participating in the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

56-year-old John Wright of Plain Township was sentenced to 49 months in prison Monday for pushing down barricades and entering the Capitol building with hundreds of others.

He was live on social media for part of the break-in, even smoking a cigarette in the rotunda of the building.

Wright did reportedly apologize in court.

He entered a guilty plea back in August.