Plain Man Gets Probation in Downtown Death From ’22

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) A 28-year-old Plain Township man will be on monitored probation for three years.

This, after entering a guilty plea in the death of a 36-year-old Canton man back in 2022.

Larez Alexander pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault.

He had been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Canton police believe he and victim Kennon Lathen fought in a parking lot at DeWalt Avenue and 2nd Street NW one night in August of 2022.

Lathen died of blunt force trauma to the head and chest.