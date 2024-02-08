Plain Man Jailed in Connection with North Canton Drive-By Shooting

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Plain Township man is in the Stark County jail facing felonious assault and other charges.

Those, in connection with a drive-by shooting incident in North Canton Wednesday afternoon.

25-year-old Daniel Beule turned himself into police shortly after North Canton police officers identified him as the suspect who fired several shots at a car in the 300 block of North Main Street at around 1:20 Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was not injured, pulling into a nearby gas station.

North Canton City Schools were on a soft lockdown for a short time.

The incident occurred about three blocks from the Primary School building.

Beule is also charged with ‘discharging a firearm in a school safety zone’.