News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Plain Man Jailed in Connection with North Canton Drive-By Shooting

By Jim Michaels
February 8, 2024 9:20AM EST
Share
Plain Man Jailed in Connection with North Canton Drive-By Shooting
Daniel Beule (Stark County jail)

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Plain Township man is in the Stark County jail facing felonious assault and other charges.

Those, in connection with a drive-by shooting incident in North Canton Wednesday afternoon.

25-year-old Daniel Beule turned himself into police shortly after North Canton police officers identified him as the suspect who fired several shots at a car in the 300 block of North Main Street at around 1:20 Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was not injured, pulling into a nearby gas station.

North Canton City Schools were on a soft lockdown for a short time.

The incident occurred about three blocks from the Primary School building.

Beule is also charged with ‘discharging a firearm in a school safety zone’.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Plain Shooting Incident Now Murder/Suicide
3

North Canton Firm Tied to Costly Malicious Cyberattacks on US Businesses
4

Business Fire Does $22,000 Damage in Canton
5

66-Year-Old Canton Man 'Serious' After Being Shot 4 Times