Plain Pursuit Ends in Jail Parking Lot

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A pursuit by state troopers in Plain Township Wednesday night ended conveniently enough, in the parking lot of the Stark County jail in Canton.

The state patrol tells Channel 5 they tried to pull over a driver on Martindale Road NE near 37th Street for a lane violation when he took off.

The chase lasted nine minutes before ending off Route 62 at the sheriff’s complex.

The 43-year-old driver is charged with OVI, and he doesn’t have a license.