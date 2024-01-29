Plain Shooting Incident Now Murder/Suicide

PLAIN TWP., Ohio ()News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Plain Township man who shot himself after killing his wife last Sunday has died.

We’ve learned that 62-year-old Byron Fite died on Wednesday of last week.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office believes Fite shot himself in the basement of the couple’s 31st Street NE home, several hours after shooting 61-year-old Christine Pleasant-Fite in a bedroom of the house.

The two had married each other fairly recently.