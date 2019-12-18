Plain Township Man Sentenced to At Least Eight Years in Prison
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man responsible for a shooting that started from a child custody issue back in August was sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison this afternoon.
34 year old Michael Tichon of Plain Township pleaded guilty earlier this week to the shooting which occurred in the midst of Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend. Court records show Tichon waited for the victim and then began firing at him when he was traveling through the 1500 block of 49 street NW.
The victim then drove off but Tichon reportedly chased after him until they were separated by heavy traffic in downtown. One of Tichons shots went through the victims chest and arm before exiting. He received medical treatment for the wound but has since made a full recovery.