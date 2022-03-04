Plain Woman Accused of Attacking Developmentally Disabled Daughters
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 37-year-old Plain Township woman faces felony endangering children charges.
She’s accused of beating her developmentally disabled daughters with a hammer and a board.
The 31st Street NE woman was arrested on Wednesday, according to court records.
She’s been released from jail.
The victims are 17 and 18 and had to be hospitalized.
The girl hit in the face with the board had “significant bruising”.