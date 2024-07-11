News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Plain Woman Sentenced in Restaurant Association Thefts

By Jim Michaels
July 11, 2024 10:30AM EDT
Steps to Stark County Courthouse (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Plain Township woman who Jackson Township police say stole $150,000 from the Tri-County Restaurant Association is going to jail for 90 days on a 4th-degree felony theft conviction.

58-year-old Julianne Carpinelli who had worked part-time for the non-profit entered a guilty plea to the charge last month.

She must also make restitution.

The theft has effectively shut the association’s gift certificate program down since last Summer.

The popular certificates were a tool used to bring residents into local restaurants.

Board members say they are trying to get the program up and running again.

