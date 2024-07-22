Plane Crash Near Youngstown-Warren Airport Kills 3

FOWLER TWP., TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man, woman, and child from upstate New York were killed in a plane crash adjacent to the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport Friday night.

The NTSB arrived at the crash scene on Saturday.

They and the state patrol say the Beechcraft BE-60 had mechanical problems.

It crashed while approaching the long runway at the airport while trying to make an emergency landing.

The wreckage burst into flames.

The flight originated in Plattsburgh New York.

Its destination was not known.

The left engine had reportedly failed