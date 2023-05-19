News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Planning Memorial Day Campout? Better Make Reservation

By Jim Michaels
May 19, 2023 7:21AM EDT
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reservation lists at the eight Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District campgrounds including Atwood Lake and Leesville Lake are filling up for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

It’s the traditional start of the camping and beach season.

Any site can be reserved, and now all sites allow pets.

Director of Marketing and Communication for the district Adria Bergheron says the weather has held out well for the early part of the season.

Gone are the days when campers need to arrive at the campground on Thursday night to secure a site for the weekend.

