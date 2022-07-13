Plastic Begins Replacing Paper for SARTA Riders on Wednesday

Courtesy SARTA

CANTON, Ohio (Nerws Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA buses began accepting new SCORE cards on Wednesday.

The cards about the size of a credit card need only be tapped against the bus fare box for riders to pay their way.

The reloadable cards will eventually replace paper tickets.

They can be purchased now at the SARTA website.

SCORE stands for Secure, Convenient, Orderly, Reloadable, Economical.

There’s a kickoff celebration starting at 11 a.m. at the Cornerstone Transit Center.

And in keeping with a familiar local theme, short-term use TouchDown cards are coming soon.