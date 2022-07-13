News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
News-Talk 1480 WHBC

Plastic Begins Replacing Paper for SARTA Riders on Wednesday

By Jim Michaels
July 13, 2022 5:54AM EDT
Share
Courtesy SARTA

CANTON, Ohio (Nerws Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA buses began accepting new SCORE cards on Wednesday.

The cards about the size of a credit card need only be tapped against the bus fare box for riders to pay their way.

The reloadable cards will eventually replace paper tickets.

They can be purchased now at the SARTA website.

SCORE stands for Secure, Convenient, Orderly, Reloadable, Economical.

There’s a kickoff celebration starting at 11 a.m. at the Cornerstone Transit Center.

And in keeping with a familiar local theme, short-term use TouchDown cards are coming soon.

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire