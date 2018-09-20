Player of the Game / High School Football

CONGRATULATIONS TO THESE SPECIAL PLAYERS!

Papa Gyro’s Player of the Game / Radio Game

8/23 Poland Seminary @ Marlington

Poland 14-10

Coach Beau Balderson

CJ Greiner of Marlington with passing 24-38, 203 yards, 1 touchdown, rushing 8 carries, 22 yards, 8 punts average 47.6 yards per/punt

8/24 Akron SVSM @ Massillon

Massillon 35-7

Coach Nate Moore

Aiden Longwell of Massillon with passing 14-21, 150 yards, 3 touchdowns, rushing 1 for 9 yards

8/31 Massillon @ GlenOak

Massillon 49-0

Coach Nate Moore

Jamir Thomas of Massillon with rushing 12 carries, 181 yards, 3 touchdowns, touchdown of 35 yards, 49 yards, 53 yards (all in the first half)

9/7 New Philladelphia @ Northwest

New Philadelphia 21-20

Coach Matt Dennison

Baron May of New Philadelphia with passing 12-24, 157 yards, 1 touchdown, rushing 17 for 119 yards

9/13 St. Thomas @ Central Catholic

Central Catholic 55-7

Coach Jeff Lindensmith

Chase Miller of Central with 12 carries, 65 yds, 2 TD (all in 1st half)

9/14 Jackson @ Perry

Perry 24-14

Coach Keith Wakefield

Richard Coleman of Perry with 11 carries, 119 yards, 1 touchdown

Taggart’s Ice Cream Player of the Game / Streaming Game

8/23 Fairless @ Sandy Valley

Sandy Valley 42-13

Coach Brian Gamble

Brendan O’Bradovich of Sandy Valley with 23 carries, 156 yards and 3 touchdowns

8/24 United Local @ Minerva

United Local 42-13

Coach Lance Willison

Chance Martineau of Minerva with 14 carries, 107 yards and 1 touchdown

8/31 Hoover @ Louisville

Hoover 30-14

Coach Brian Baum

Adam Griguolo of Hoover with 24 carries, 169 yards and 4 touchdowns

9/7 Rootstown @ East Canton

Rootstown 27-13

Coach John Miller

Cody Vacco of East Canton with 50 yard pick, 11 carries, 23 yards, 1 touchdown, 7-16 80 yards passing

9/14 Lake @ Louisville

Louisville 41-28

Coach John DeMarco

Colton Jones of Louisville with 28-37 passing, 502 yards, 6 touchdowns, 1 interception