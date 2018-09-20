Player of the Game / High School Football

CONGRATULATIONS TO THESE SPECIAL PLAYERS!
Papa Gyro’s Player of the Game / Radio Game
8/23 Poland Seminary @ Marlington
Poland 14-10
Coach Beau Balderson
CJ Greiner of Marlington with passing 24-38, 203 yards, 1 touchdown, rushing 8 carries, 22 yards, 8 punts average 47.6 yards per/punt
8/24 Akron SVSM @ Massillon
Massillon 35-7
Coach Nate Moore
Aiden Longwell of Massillon with passing 14-21, 150 yards, 3 touchdowns, rushing 1 for 9 yards
8/31 Massillon @ GlenOak
Massillon 49-0
Coach Nate Moore
Jamir Thomas of Massillon with rushing 12 carries, 181 yards, 3 touchdowns, touchdown of 35 yards, 49 yards, 53 yards (all in the first half)
9/7 New Philladelphia @ Northwest
New Philadelphia 21-20
Coach Matt Dennison
Baron May of New Philadelphia with passing 12-24, 157 yards, 1 touchdown, rushing 17 for 119 yards
9/13 St. Thomas @ Central Catholic
Central Catholic 55-7
Coach Jeff Lindensmith
Chase Miller of Central with 12 carries, 65 yds, 2 TD (all in 1st half)
9/14 Jackson @ Perry
Perry 24-14
Coach Keith Wakefield
Richard Coleman of Perry with 11 carries, 119 yards, 1 touchdown
Taggart’s Ice Cream Player of the Game / Streaming Game
8/23 Fairless @ Sandy Valley
Sandy Valley 42-13
Coach Brian Gamble
Brendan O’Bradovich of Sandy Valley with 23 carries, 156 yards and 3 touchdowns
8/24 United Local @ Minerva
United Local 42-13
Coach Lance Willison
Chance Martineau of Minerva with 14 carries, 107 yards and 1 touchdown
8/31 Hoover @ Louisville
Hoover 30-14
Coach Brian Baum
Adam Griguolo of Hoover with 24 carries, 169 yards and 4 touchdowns
9/7 Rootstown @ East Canton
Rootstown 27-13
Coach John Miller
Cody Vacco of East Canton with 50 yard pick, 11 carries, 23 yards, 1 touchdown, 7-16 80 yards passing
9/14 Lake @ Louisville
Louisville 41-28
Coach John DeMarco
Colton Jones of Louisville with 28-37 passing, 502 yards, 6 touchdowns, 1 interception