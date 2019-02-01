Playing a Super Bowl Square? Here’s the numbers you Need!

If you’re going to a Super Bowl party, there’s a good chance you’ll be doing “Super Bowl Squares.” That’s where you make a grid, and then hope your numbers line up with the last number in each team’s score at the end of each quarter.

For example, if it’s 14 to 10 at halftime, and your numbers are 4 and 0, you win money.

Some number combinations are more likely to win than others though. So here’s what your chances look like, depending on what numbers you get . . .

1. The best numbers to get are ZERO and SEVEN. Someone looked at which ones have won the most over the last few years, and those are the top two. Almost 30% of FINAL scores in the Super Bowl have ended with a zero.

2. After seven and zero, your next best bet is a 4 or a 3. Someone ran the numbers and ranked ALL of them according to how often they win. From best to worst, it’s zero . . . 7 . . . 4 . . . 3 . . . 1 . . . 6 . . . 8 . . . 5 . . . 9 . . . and 2.

3. If you end up with a pair of twos, you basically have no chance of winning. Especially when it comes to the final score, which is usually the jackpot.

Someone looked at how often both teams’ final scores have ended with a 2, and it’s only happened three times since 1966. That’s includes the NFL playoffs and the regular season.