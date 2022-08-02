Plea Entered in Fatal 2020 Dover Traffic Crash

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Uhrichsville man whose actions behind the wheel in Dover led to the death of a passenger has entered a guilty plea.

28-year-old Larry Short pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide charges on Monday.

He’ll be sentenced next month.

23-year-old Joey Demattio was in the car back in August of 2020 when Short decided to drive off from police who had an arrest warrant.

He crashed into an SUV.

Demattio was hospitalized for over a year, but died last Christmas.