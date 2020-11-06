Plea, Sentencing After Gun Produced at North Canton Black Lives Matter Protest

      Breaking News
Jim Michaels
Nov 6, 2020 @ 5:45am
Dustin Reagan (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The North Canton man who briefly pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters in the city of North Canton back in June was sentenced Thursday to the Stark County Honor Court diversion program for veterans.

31-year-old Dustin Reagan pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge.

He was driving through the clogged intersection of North Main and Maple Streets when there was a confrontation with protesters.

Police say he got out of his truck, pointed the gun, and jumped back inside.

