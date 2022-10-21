Plenty of Events Precede Annual Rivalry Game

CANTON and MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a big warmup to the clash between McKinley and Massillon on Saturday.

Mayor Bernabei’s “Beat Massillon” Parade from the Civic Center down to Centennial Plaza starting at 6 p.m.

The pep rally at the plaza starts at around 6:30.

Then in Massillon, the Washington High marching band will visit the mayor’s office, the courthouse and other locations.

And at Friday’s Rotary luncheon in Massillon, Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry and Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei will renew their usual bet.

Each mayor has a jersey from the other city’s team, neatly hidden away, with one of them to come out after the game.

The losing team’s mayor wears the jersey all day on Monday.

On 1480 WHBC Radio and at whbc.com:

Join Pam Cook for a live broadcast from Kendall’s Tavern on Wales Road NE in Massillon, Saturday from 9 to 11.

Then it’s the AultCare Stadium Show from Noon to 2, live from Paul Brown Iger Stadium in Massillon.

And the game kicks off at 2 p.m., our 93rd season covering the game.