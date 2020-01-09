Plenty of New Places to Live in Stark County
STARK COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looking for a new place to live? Stark County has more than a few options. County Comishinor Richard Regula joined Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News where he spoke about the booming housing market in the area.
Regula cited the county’s sub-division report from the regional planning commission that noted 23 new allotments being built throughout Stark. He says there are now 600 lots for single family homes.
Over 500 new single family homes were built in Stark County in 2019. This follows a successful year in 2018 where nearly 450 were built.
Regula says the strong economy has allowed for big opportunities for the housing market.
“The outlook is very positive,” said Regula, when reflecting on all of the upcoming projects that he expects to be completed in 2020.
Along with more housing, other projects such as Centennial plaza, the revamping of the McKinley Grand Hotel and the new Hendrickson manufacturing facility are all things he is both excited and optimistic about.