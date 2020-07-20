      Weather Alert

Police Arrest Man in Possession of Stolen Car, Counterfeit Money

Noah Hiles
Jul 20, 2020 @ 3:15pm
Person's hands holding prison bars.

JACKSON TWP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An area homeless man is behind bars after police say they found him inside a stolen car with a printer and counterfeit cash.

36 year old Dustin Letourneau was arrested early Saturday morning outside of a Jackson Township motel in the 6800 block of Sunset Strip Avenue NW.

Jail records show he was in possession of a stolen car while court records allege he was attempting to sell the vehicle. Police found a printer and multiple counterfeit US bills inside the vehicle.

Letourneau was jailed on multiple charges. Records show he was wanted by authorities in Mahoning County for violating probation.

