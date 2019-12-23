Police Arrest One Suspect Connected to Death of Cleveland Teen
crime scene for vehicle search protect by yellow caution tape
CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One of the two suspects wanted in connection to the death of a 13 year old Cleveland girl was arraigned today on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and robbery.
Authorities believe the 15 year old male was one of the two people who stole a car at a Target on Friday afternoon and then crashed it at an intersection while running from police.
13-year-old Tamia Chappman of East Cleveland was killed in the accident. She was hit by the car while walking home from school. The suspect denied the charges, in what is the equivalent of a “not guilty” plea in juvenile court. Police are still searching for the other suspect.