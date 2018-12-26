Police: Burglars Got Comfy During Break-In

(WHBC) – Police say two people made themselves at home as they were burglarizing a house near Uniontown.

Uniontown police say the burglars took a shower, did some laundry and even made some coffee at the house in the 11000 block of Cleveland Avenue NW on Monday afternoon.

“It looks like they decided to play house,” authorities said.

Police say they arrived to find that a relative of the homeowners had the suspects on the ground at gunpoint.

Arrested were 38-year-old Richard Ryan Nippell and 20-year-old Camri Diamond Cantwell.

Authorities said items from the home were found in the suspects’ vehicle in the driveway.

Both are facing burglary charges and Nippell is facing a drug charge for allegedly being in possession of methamphetamine.

Arraignment is set for Thursday morning.