Police Chief Recommends Officer Termination in K-9-Involved Arrest Incident

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton’s police chief is asking the city’s director of public safety to terminate the employment of the officer involved in that controversial arrest back on May 30.

Chief John Gabbard in a press release says he wants Officer Nicholas Casto fired for allowing his K-9 officer to attack a man down on the ground.

The man is seen in body camera video seemingly in handcuffs with his hands behind his back.

Casto has been on paid administrative leave since the incident.

He has a hearing later this month before Safety Director Andrea Perry.

Chief Gabbard in the release says he reviewed the incident, and calls the action “not in line with our mission, values or training”.

He says the actions taken by the officer “clear violations of department policy”.

Three men including the one attacked by the dog face criminal charges.