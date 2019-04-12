Police Chief Talks Crime, Gun Violence

(WHBC) – In the wake of the Sylvia McGee murder Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo joined Canton’s Morning News to talk about the state of crime and gun violence in the city.

He says detectives put in long hours investigating the murder of 14-year-old McGee.

“And fortunately for the family’s sake and the community’s sake we were able to charge a suspect, unfortunately it was a 13-year-old boy.”

There’s been talk that other people were involved in McGee’s murder, and we asked the chief if additional arrests are coming.

“At this time I don’t see any other immediate arrests.”

He says they’re now looking into other aspects of the case, such as how the boy got the gun he allegedly used to shoot McGee.

On Thursday morning a woman was shot in the chest and drove herself to Mercy and then was flown to Cleveland, so we asked Chief Angelo about the state of crime and gun violence in Canton?

“I think Canton is doing okay, the shootings that we’ve had are isolated incidents where the people knew each other, they’re not random acts of violence.”

And on Tuesday shots were fired during a fight at the BP at the corner of North Market and 12th Street.

The chief urges people to not wait, and to give police a call immediately if they ever see anything that looks suspicious.

Watch Pam’s full interview with the chief below.