Police: Drugs, Guns Confiscated In Operation

(WHBC) – A man is facing a variety of charges after police say they found drugs and guns in his vehicle and home.

The Canton Police Department says Jack Dale Mitchell had an active felony warrant and was being surveilled by officers on Tuesday when he was pulled over in the 1000 block of Market Avenue North.

Police say they found cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and U.S. currency in his vehicle.

The 42-year-old was placed under arrest on charges of possession of cocaine, a warrant for possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of marijuana.

The Stark County Metro Narcotics Unit obtained a search warrant for Mitchell’s home on the 700 block of 34th Street NE and say they found more drugs as well as five guns and items used to process narcotics.

Mitchell’s arraignment is set for Thursday morning.