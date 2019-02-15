Police: Drunk Man Fired Shots Into Air

(WHBC) – A man was arrested after allegedly firing shots into the air while intoxicated.

Akron police responded to a house in the 1000 block of Beardsley Street Thursday night on the report of shots fired.

Officers say, upon their arrival on the scene, shell casings could be seen in the backyard.

They spoke with the resident, 43-year-old Tiant C. Thompson, and say he admitted to firing shots into the air because he was testing his new handgun.

Police say Thompson appeared to be intoxicated.

He was placed under arrest and charged with discharging firearms and using weapons while intoxicated.

Police say they recovered a 9mm handgun.