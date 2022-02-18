Police, Fire South of Canton Called to Dozens of Water Rescues
Flood waters in L:ouisville on Feb. 17, 2022. (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)
NEW PHILADEPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – South of Canton, fire and police departments were busy Thursday night into Friday morning with vehicle water rescues.
In Tuscarawas County, the sheriff’s department handled nine such rescues.
Most were not life threatening situations, but there was one vehicle pushed up against a guardrail.
Sheriff Orvis Campbell says it’s frustrating when people drive past “road closed” signs and get stuck.
But they usually don’t cite drivers since they’re generally saddled with a car repair bill anyway.