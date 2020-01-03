      Weather Alert

Police Gain Ally in Fight Against Elimination of Front License Plates

Noah Hiles
Jan 3, 2020 @ 1:28pm
WHBC News

COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – School officials are joining the fight with state law enforcement officers toward keeping license plates on the front of vehicles in the Buckeye state. The law, which is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, would make Ohio just one of 20 states to not require its drivers to have plates on both sides of their vehicle. Police officers have complained, saying it will make their jobs a bit harder. School officials say, less identification on vehicles could lead to more danger for students as cars drive by when a school bus is at a stop.

