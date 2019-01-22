Police: Guys Stopped To Help, Then Robbed Couple

(WHBC) – Just when it looked like two guys were going to be Good Samaritans and help an older couple’s vehicle out of a snow pile, they robbed them, according to Akron Police.

Police say the couple was backing out of their driveway on Brighton Drive on Monday morning when their vehicle got stuck on the snow piled at the end of the driveway.

Two males stopped to help the couple, and police say as the two were helping, one of the males pulled a gun and demanded the victims’ property.

The suspects grabbed the man’s wallet, his wife’s purse and a cell phone, and ran away.

The victims called police and responding officers tracked the suspects’ footprints in the snow and caught up with them.

Police say 20-year-old Treyvon Wright and 16-year-old Royal Oliver were arrested.

Each is facing two counts of aggravated robbery.

Wright (pictured below) was booked at the Summit County Jail and Oliver was placed in the custody of the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers say they found a handgun, and also recovered the victims’ purse and wallet, but the cell phone was not recovered.