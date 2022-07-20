Police Investigate Drive-by Shooting of Canton Couple

WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have video evidence they are looking at after a city couple was hurt in a drive-by shooting last week.

25-year-old Austin Bay and his 25-year-old wife Savannah were struck by a single bullet.

It happened as they stood outside their home on Troy Place near 9th Street NW and Shorb Avenue last Friday evening, according to police.

The bullet went through Austin’s leg and grazed Savannah.

The videos show a silver SUV that drove past, then circled back with gunfire.