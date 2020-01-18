Police Investigating Homicide/ Suicide in Sugar Creek Township
WHBC News
SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Authorities in Stark County are investigating what they believe looks like a homicide/ suicide that took place earlier this morning.
Deputies with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 1087 Dolphin Street NW in Sugar Creek Township around 10:30 AM. They say the incident appears to be “domestic related.”
They ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 330-430-3800 or leave an anonymous top at 330-451-3937. We will provide more updates on this story when they are available.