      Weather Alert

Police Investigating Homicide/ Suicide in Sugar Creek Township

Noah Hiles
Jan 18, 2020 @ 6:45pm
WHBC News

SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Authorities in Stark County are investigating what they believe looks like a homicide/ suicide that took place earlier this morning.

Deputies with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 1087 Dolphin Street NW in Sugar Creek Township around 10:30 AM. They say the incident appears to be “domestic related.”

They ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 330-430-3800 or leave an anonymous top at 330-451-3937. We will provide more updates on this story when they are available.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon