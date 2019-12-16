      Weather Alert

Police Investigating Shooting in Plain Township

Noah Hiles
Dec 16, 2019 @ 4:45pm
PLAIN TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 25 year old Plain Township man is in the hospital after being shot during a home invasion early this morning. The incident took place just before 5 AM in the 2500 block on Winton Street NW.

Multiple suspects reportedly broke into the victims home which led to an altercation. The man was shot shortly after. Stark County Sheriff’s Office Major CJ Stantz says the victim suffered serious injuries. Investigators believe this was not a random incident.

